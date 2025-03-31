Left Menu

Tensions Rise But Contained: Stone-Pelting Incident in Bihar Village

In Bihar's Darbhanga district, two communities clashed, leading to a stone-pelting incident. Authorities swiftly controlled the situation. Six arrests were made and a case filed against 45 individuals. The clash reportedly began over rumors involving a hen. Police are monitoring the area to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:13 IST
Tensions Rise But Contained: Stone-Pelting Incident in Bihar Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, authorities reported a stone-pelting clash between two communities, which escalated as members allegedly targeted each other after a religious event.

Police promptly intervened to stabilize the situation, which, luckily, resulted in no injuries. They detained six individuals amidst the disturbances, registering a case against a total of 45 people linked to the fracas.

According to officials, the altercation reportedly started from a rooftop attack during the return from the Kalash Shobha Yatra. The conflict was triggered by rumors about a hen being beaten. Senior police officials have been monitoring the situation to ensure communal harmony is sustained in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025