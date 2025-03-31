Tensions Rise But Contained: Stone-Pelting Incident in Bihar Village

In a recent incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, authorities reported a stone-pelting clash between two communities, which escalated as members allegedly targeted each other after a religious event.

Police promptly intervened to stabilize the situation, which, luckily, resulted in no injuries. They detained six individuals amidst the disturbances, registering a case against a total of 45 people linked to the fracas.

According to officials, the altercation reportedly started from a rooftop attack during the return from the Kalash Shobha Yatra. The conflict was triggered by rumors about a hen being beaten. Senior police officials have been monitoring the situation to ensure communal harmony is sustained in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)