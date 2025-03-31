Tensions Rise But Contained: Stone-Pelting Incident in Bihar Village
In Bihar's Darbhanga district, two communities clashed, leading to a stone-pelting incident. Authorities swiftly controlled the situation. Six arrests were made and a case filed against 45 individuals. The clash reportedly began over rumors involving a hen. Police are monitoring the area to maintain peace.
In a recent incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district, authorities reported a stone-pelting clash between two communities, which escalated as members allegedly targeted each other after a religious event.
Police promptly intervened to stabilize the situation, which, luckily, resulted in no injuries. They detained six individuals amidst the disturbances, registering a case against a total of 45 people linked to the fracas.
According to officials, the altercation reportedly started from a rooftop attack during the return from the Kalash Shobha Yatra. The conflict was triggered by rumors about a hen being beaten. Senior police officials have been monitoring the situation to ensure communal harmony is sustained in the region.
