Punjab's Plea: Dialogue Over Dissent

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, appeals to the central government to abandon its reluctance and engage with farmers protesting at the state's borders over demands, including a legal minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Since February 13, farmer organizations like Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have staged protests at Shambhu and Khanauri border points after being blocked en route to Delhi by security forces. A key leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, has been on a hunger strike for nearly a month.

Mann criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for neglecting farmers' demands, urging immediate dialogue in light of Dallewal's deteriorating health. He questioned the government's priorities, suggesting more attention is given to international affairs over local agricultural issues. Mann calls for action before the situation worsens.

