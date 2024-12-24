New Delhi High Court Judges Sworn In Permanently
Justices Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja have been sworn in as permanent judges of the Delhi High Court. Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath. The Supreme Court collegium had approved their appointment, which was then cleared by the President, increasing the court's strength towards its sanctioned limit.
Justices Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja were officially sworn in as permanent judges of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
The oath of office was administered by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, marking a significant career milestone for the two judges who were initially appointed as additional judges just a few months earlier, on October 20, 2023.
This transition from additional to permanent judges was sanctioned by the Supreme Court collegium earlier in December and subsequently approved by the President on December 23, contributing to the court's judicial strength amidst its current staffing challenges.
