MCD Cracks Down on Overcrowding in Delhi Establishments
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered random inspections of establishments like restaurants and clubs during the festive season to prevent overcrowding incidents. Citing safety concerns, the MCD aims to ensure establishments comply with safety norms and avoid risks associated with illegal operations and public land encroachment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated random inspections across restaurants, banquet halls, and clubs to curb overcrowding during Christmas and New Year festivities.
Officials have been tasked with ensuring that safety norms are met amid concerns over crowded venues, which pose significant risks during the bustling festival season.
The directive, issued to district health officers, warns against traders allowing excess customers and illegally operating from unlicensed areas, which could compromise safety and public health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement