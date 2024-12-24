MCD Cracks Down on Overcrowding in Delhi Establishments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated random inspections across restaurants, banquet halls, and clubs to curb overcrowding during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Officials have been tasked with ensuring that safety norms are met amid concerns over crowded venues, which pose significant risks during the bustling festival season.

The directive, issued to district health officers, warns against traders allowing excess customers and illegally operating from unlicensed areas, which could compromise safety and public health.

