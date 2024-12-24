Left Menu

MCD Cracks Down on Overcrowding in Delhi Establishments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered random inspections of establishments like restaurants and clubs during the festive season to prevent overcrowding incidents. Citing safety concerns, the MCD aims to ensure establishments comply with safety norms and avoid risks associated with illegal operations and public land encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:02 IST
MCD Cracks Down on Overcrowding in Delhi Establishments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated random inspections across restaurants, banquet halls, and clubs to curb overcrowding during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Officials have been tasked with ensuring that safety norms are met amid concerns over crowded venues, which pose significant risks during the bustling festival season.

The directive, issued to district health officers, warns against traders allowing excess customers and illegally operating from unlicensed areas, which could compromise safety and public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024