Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Maharashtra Forest Department

An FIR has been filed against a Maharashtra forest department official and two others in Palghar district for allegedly soliciting a Rs 20 lakh bribe to return a villager's land seized by the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in 2005. The case is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against a Maharashtra forest department official and two individuals in Palghar district for allegedly demanding a Rs 20 lakh bribe, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The bribe was reportedly solicited to help a villager reclaim land appropriated by the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities in 2005.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harshal Chavan, confirmed that the accused, Sandeep Choure, Forest Circle Officer of Mandvi range, allegedly sought Rs 20 lakh from the complainant. However, through negotiations facilitated by two private individuals, the bribe demand was reduced to Rs 10 lakh.

The three suspects reportedly planned to meet in Vasai on December 13 to collect the bribe, but the transaction did not occur. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Mandvi police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act. No arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

