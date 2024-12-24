Snake Disrupts Court Proceedings in Mumbai
A snake caused disruption in a Mumbai courtroom when it was found on a heap of files, halting proceedings for an hour. Despite efforts by snake-catchers, the reptile evaded capture, likely disappearing into one of the courtroom's many crevices. This wasn't the first snake sighting in this courtroom.
A courtroom in Mulund, Mumbai faced an unexpected disruption on Tuesday when a snake was discovered on a heap of files, causing proceedings to halt for about an hour.
The incident unfolded in room number 27, where a 2-foot-long snake was spotted by a policeman, triggering panic among those present. Court proceedings were stopped temporarily until snake-catchers could investigate the room.
Despite the search, the snake was not found, presumably disappearing into the courtroom's cavities. The proceedings resumed after an hour. Recent snake sightings in the courtroom suggest this incident isn't isolated.
