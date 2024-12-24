Snake Disrupts Court Proceedings in Mumbai

A courtroom in Mulund, Mumbai faced an unexpected disruption on Tuesday when a snake was discovered on a heap of files, causing proceedings to halt for about an hour.

The incident unfolded in room number 27, where a 2-foot-long snake was spotted by a policeman, triggering panic among those present. Court proceedings were stopped temporarily until snake-catchers could investigate the room.

Despite the search, the snake was not found, presumably disappearing into the courtroom's cavities. The proceedings resumed after an hour. Recent snake sightings in the courtroom suggest this incident isn't isolated.

(With inputs from agencies.)