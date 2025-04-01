Podcast Justice: Allahbadia's Decency Pledge Amid Court Proceedings
Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court, pledging to maintain decency in his shows. While addressing concerns about his passport conditions affecting his career, the court is considering releasing his passport in two weeks. Meanwhile, regulatory mechanisms for social media content are under discussion.
Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia assured the Supreme Court that he would uphold decency on his channel, 'The Ranveer Show'.
Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, informed the bench that his client had complied with the court's directive to file an undertaking while joining the case investigation.
The court is set to decide on potentially releasing Allahbadia's passport, pivotal for his work commitments, after considering the investigation's status in two weeks. At the same time, the Supreme Court is exploring regulatory measures for social media to balance free speech and decency.
