Left Menu

Podcast Justice: Allahbadia's Decency Pledge Amid Court Proceedings

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia filed an undertaking in the Supreme Court, pledging to maintain decency in his shows. While addressing concerns about his passport conditions affecting his career, the court is considering releasing his passport in two weeks. Meanwhile, regulatory mechanisms for social media content are under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:56 IST
Podcast Justice: Allahbadia's Decency Pledge Amid Court Proceedings
Podcaster
  • Country:
  • India

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia assured the Supreme Court that he would uphold decency on his channel, 'The Ranveer Show'.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, informed the bench that his client had complied with the court's directive to file an undertaking while joining the case investigation.

The court is set to decide on potentially releasing Allahbadia's passport, pivotal for his work commitments, after considering the investigation's status in two weeks. At the same time, the Supreme Court is exploring regulatory measures for social media to balance free speech and decency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025