Maharashtra Chief Minister Video Tampering Sparks Online Controversy

A maliciously edited video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's speech sparked controversy on social media, prompting cyber police to register a case against 12 unidentified users. The video misleadingly altered his comments on Naxalism, causing public disturbance and violating information laws. Authorities are investigating the video's origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:07 IST
Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against 12 unidentified social media users over a maliciously edited video of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's speech on Naxalism. The video, which circulated widely, was altered to suggest Fadnavis did not believe in the Constitution and democracy, sparking public outcry.

The video emerged following a speech Fadnavis delivered during the winter session of the state legislature. He had criticized Naxalites for their anti-constitutional stance, but the edited clip omitted crucial context, leading to misunderstanding and societal unrest.

Authorities, responding to a complaint, cited misinformation and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway to trace those responsible for altering and disseminating the misleading video online.

