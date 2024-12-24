Maharashtra Chief Minister Video Tampering Sparks Online Controversy

Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against 12 unidentified social media users over a maliciously edited video of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's speech on Naxalism. The video, which circulated widely, was altered to suggest Fadnavis did not believe in the Constitution and democracy, sparking public outcry.

The video emerged following a speech Fadnavis delivered during the winter session of the state legislature. He had criticized Naxalites for their anti-constitutional stance, but the edited clip omitted crucial context, leading to misunderstanding and societal unrest.

Authorities, responding to a complaint, cited misinformation and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway to trace those responsible for altering and disseminating the misleading video online.

(With inputs from agencies.)