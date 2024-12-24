Maharashtra Chief Minister Video Tampering Sparks Online Controversy
A maliciously edited video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's speech sparked controversy on social media, prompting cyber police to register a case against 12 unidentified users. The video misleadingly altered his comments on Naxalism, causing public disturbance and violating information laws. Authorities are investigating the video's origins.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against 12 unidentified social media users over a maliciously edited video of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's speech on Naxalism. The video, which circulated widely, was altered to suggest Fadnavis did not believe in the Constitution and democracy, sparking public outcry.
The video emerged following a speech Fadnavis delivered during the winter session of the state legislature. He had criticized Naxalites for their anti-constitutional stance, but the edited clip omitted crucial context, leading to misunderstanding and societal unrest.
Authorities, responding to a complaint, cited misinformation and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway to trace those responsible for altering and disseminating the misleading video online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Loyalty Over Political Allegiance: A Call for Reform
Australia's Social Media Ban for Minors: Lessons from China's Gaming Restrictions
Modi's Parliamentary Address: A Constitutional Debate
Constitution Anniversary Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debates
Zambia's Constitutional Court Rules on Edgar Lungu's Presidential Eligibility