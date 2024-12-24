Tensions Escalate in Tulkarm: Deadly Raid by Israeli Forces

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces conducted a deadly raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank, early Tuesday morning. The operation resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, including Khawla Abdo, 53, who succumbed to shelling injuries, and Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem, 18, who was shot in the abdomen and chest.

The Israeli military characterized the action as a 'counter-terrorism' operation, wherein 18 individuals were detained and a cache of weapons seized. However, Palestinian sources, including WAFA, a state news agency, report further hostilities, alleging ambulances were barred from reaching Salem as Israeli troops opened fire.

Amid this chaos, infrastructure in the Tulkarm camp sustained significant damage, with bulldozers reportedly tearing down homes, shops, part of the Al-Salam mosque, and sections of the water network. The incident underscores the increasing hostilities following the outbreak of war in Gaza, triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)