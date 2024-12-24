Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Tulkarm: Deadly Raid by Israeli Forces

Two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank. Khawla Abdo was killed by shelling, while Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem was shot. The operation is part of ongoing conflict following the Hamas attack on Israel, raising tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces conducted a deadly raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank, early Tuesday morning. The operation resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, including Khawla Abdo, 53, who succumbed to shelling injuries, and Fathi Saeed Odeh Salem, 18, who was shot in the abdomen and chest.

The Israeli military characterized the action as a 'counter-terrorism' operation, wherein 18 individuals were detained and a cache of weapons seized. However, Palestinian sources, including WAFA, a state news agency, report further hostilities, alleging ambulances were barred from reaching Salem as Israeli troops opened fire.

Amid this chaos, infrastructure in the Tulkarm camp sustained significant damage, with bulldozers reportedly tearing down homes, shops, part of the Al-Salam mosque, and sections of the water network. The incident underscores the increasing hostilities following the outbreak of war in Gaza, triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

