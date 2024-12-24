Left Menu

Kosovo's Election Controversy: The Srpska Lista Ban

The main ethnic Serb party in Kosovo, Srpska Lista, has been barred from participating in the upcoming general elections. This decision, described as both "institutional and political violence," was reportedly influenced by Kosovo's prime minister. The exclusion has sparked tensions and drawn international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:21 IST
Kosovo's Election Controversy: The Srpska Lista Ban
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

The Central Election Commission's decision to ban Srpska Lista from participating in Kosovo's upcoming general election has been slammed as "institutional and political violence" against the ethnic Serb minority. Srpska Lista's Zlatan Elek suggested the move was orchestrated by Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, to score political points.

The party, which holds nine out of the 10 seats designated for ethnic Serbs in the 120-seat parliament, has questioned the legality of the commission's decision, which cites the party's nationalist positions and ties to Serbia as factors. Srpska Lista plans to appeal the ban.

This situation unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tensions. Western powers have expressed concern, fearing escalation as Kosovo prepares for a critical election on February 9. With the unresolved political status of Kosovo—a former province of Serbia declared independent in 2008—negotiations to normalize relations with Serbia remain vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024