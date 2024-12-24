Kosovo's Election Controversy: The Srpska Lista Ban

The Central Election Commission's decision to ban Srpska Lista from participating in Kosovo's upcoming general election has been slammed as "institutional and political violence" against the ethnic Serb minority. Srpska Lista's Zlatan Elek suggested the move was orchestrated by Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, to score political points.

The party, which holds nine out of the 10 seats designated for ethnic Serbs in the 120-seat parliament, has questioned the legality of the commission's decision, which cites the party's nationalist positions and ties to Serbia as factors. Srpska Lista plans to appeal the ban.

This situation unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tensions. Western powers have expressed concern, fearing escalation as Kosovo prepares for a critical election on February 9. With the unresolved political status of Kosovo—a former province of Serbia declared independent in 2008—negotiations to normalize relations with Serbia remain vital.

