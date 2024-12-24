Left Menu

Corruption Scandal in Madhya Pradesh Transport Department

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh demanded a High Court judge's probe into the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department's corruption. His letter to PM Modi highlighted seized assets worth Rs 8 crore. Singh called for the ED to register a case for money laundering and alleged that political pressures influenced appointments.

Updated: 24-12-2024 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Madhya Pradesh politics, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a probe led by a sitting High Court judge into allegations of corruption within the state's Transport Department.

The call comes in the wake of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment conducting raids, uncovering assets valued at approximately Rs 8 crore from a former constable, Saurabh Sharma, and related real estate documents.

Singh highlighted in his letter that pressures were allegedly exerted on former chief minister Kamal Nath to appoint Govind Rajput as transport minister. He further demanded that the Enforcement Directorate file a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reiterated his government's commitment to fighting corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

