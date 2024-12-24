Technician dies after getting trapped in elevator shaft of Mumbai building
A 25-year-old technician died after getting trapped in an elevator shaft during its maintenance work in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident occurred in a 13-storey Fortune Heights building at Shivaji Nagar in Santacruz east around 5 pm. The technician was performing maintenance work when the accident occurred, a civic official said. ''The technician, identified as Ranjit Nirahu Gaud - an employee of Sunrise Elevator Company, was trapped in the gap between the flooring slab and the lift car on the first floor of the building,'' he said.
The trapped technician was rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and lift company personnel by manually operating the elevator. He was rushed to nearby V N Desai Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said. Personnel of the fire brigade, city police and an ambulance of the 108 service rushed to the site after the incident.
