3 members of Landa Harikey gang arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran

PTI | Tarntaran | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 15:03 IST
3 members of Landa Harikey gang arrested in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Three members of the Landa Harikey gang, who had been accused in a ransom case, were arrested after a brief encounter with the police in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, during which Kuldeep Singh alias Ladu, Yadwinder Singh alias Yada and Prabhjit Singh alias Judge, all residents of Tarn Taran district, were apprehended, he added.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Soni, the police received information that the three were hiding in the fields of Johal Dhai village.

When the police traced them, they were asked to surrender, but they opened fire, Soni said.

During the exchange of fire, Kuldeep Singh and Yadwinder Singh were injured, he said, adding they were later admitted to the civil hospital in Tarn Taran.

An FIR had been registered on December 22 against the accused in a ransom case and pistols were recovered from them after the encounter, he said.

