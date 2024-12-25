Hamas says Israel's new conditions have delayed reaching ceasefire agreement
Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday Israel has set new conditions which have led to delays in reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Hamas said, however, that it was showing flexibility and that the talks on a ceasefire, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, are going in a serious direction.
