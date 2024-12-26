Left Menu

Taiwan's Political Storm: Ko Wen-je's Corruption Charges

Ko Wen-je, former Taipei mayor and Taiwan People's Party founder, faces corruption charges, accused of accepting bribes linked to real estate while in office. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 28.5 years. Ko denies the allegations amid the political tension involving his party's alliance with the Kuomingtang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:43 IST
Ko Wen-je
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a dramatic turn of events, former Taipei mayor and political influencer Ko Wen-je has been indicted on corruption charges in Taiwan. The indictment alleges that Ko, during his tenure as mayor, took bribes tied to real estate deals, bringing significant scrutiny to his leadership and ethics.

Prosecutors allege that Ko accepted bribes from Core Pacific City group, allowing them to bypass city regulations. The charges suggest that Ko enabled the group to secure illicit financial advantages in exchange for his complicity, casting a shadow over his political career.

Amidst these allegations, Ko remains a controversial figure, recognized for his 2014 mayoral victory and his attempt at the presidency. As founder of the Taiwan People's Party, his influence extends to legislative matters, marking a complex chapter in Taiwan's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

