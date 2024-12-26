FSB Foils Assassination Plot in Moscow
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have thwarted a Ukrainian intelligence plot targeting Russian officers and their families. The TASS state news agency reported that Lieutenant General Kirillov, a high-profile Russian officer, was killed by a bomb attached to an electric scooter on December 17 in Moscow.
- Country:
- Russia
In a dramatic twist of international espionage, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Thursday that it successfully disrupted a Ukrainian plot targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow. This revelation comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations.
The TASS state news agency detailed that Lieutenant General Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, fell victim to an explosive device concealed in an electric scooter on December 17 in the heart of Moscow. The FSB attributed this deadly act to Ukraine's SBU intelligence service.
This incident underscores the volatile dynamics in the region, with significant implications for international diplomacy and security. The assassination attempt adds another layer of complexity to Russia-Ukraine relations, raising alarms over the security of key military personnel in Russia's capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Ease as Duterte Denies Assassination Threat Allegations
Tragic Assassination: Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Bombing
EXCLUSIVE-Trump considers ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell for Iran position, sources say
Delayed Justice: Routh's Trial for Attempted Assassination
Court Extends Remand Amidst Assassination Attempt Controversy