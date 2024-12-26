In a dramatic twist of international espionage, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Thursday that it successfully disrupted a Ukrainian plot targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow. This revelation comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

The TASS state news agency detailed that Lieutenant General Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, fell victim to an explosive device concealed in an electric scooter on December 17 in the heart of Moscow. The FSB attributed this deadly act to Ukraine's SBU intelligence service.

This incident underscores the volatile dynamics in the region, with significant implications for international diplomacy and security. The assassination attempt adds another layer of complexity to Russia-Ukraine relations, raising alarms over the security of key military personnel in Russia's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)