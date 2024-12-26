Left Menu

FSB Foils Assassination Plot in Moscow

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have thwarted a Ukrainian intelligence plot targeting Russian officers and their families. The TASS state news agency reported that Lieutenant General Kirillov, a high-profile Russian officer, was killed by a bomb attached to an electric scooter on December 17 in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:25 IST
FSB Foils Assassination Plot in Moscow
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic twist of international espionage, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Thursday that it successfully disrupted a Ukrainian plot targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow. This revelation comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

The TASS state news agency detailed that Lieutenant General Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, fell victim to an explosive device concealed in an electric scooter on December 17 in the heart of Moscow. The FSB attributed this deadly act to Ukraine's SBU intelligence service.

This incident underscores the volatile dynamics in the region, with significant implications for international diplomacy and security. The assassination attempt adds another layer of complexity to Russia-Ukraine relations, raising alarms over the security of key military personnel in Russia's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024