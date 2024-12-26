Left Menu

Philippines Missile Deployment Sparks Regional Tensions

China has urged the Philippines to prioritize peaceful development as tensions escalate over the deployment of a U.S. medium-range missile system in joint military exercises. Manila asserts its actions are legitimate, while Beijing warns of an arms race and heightened regional insecurity in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:41 IST
China's foreign ministry on Thursday called on the Philippines to focus on peaceful development, warning that Manila's recent decision to engage in joint military exercises involving a U.S. medium-range missile system could escalate risks of an arms race in the region.

The U.S. Typhon system, known for its capability to launch cruise missiles at Chinese targets, participated in joint exercises earlier this year. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro defended the deployment as 'legitimate, legal and beyond reproach'. Meanwhile, Army Chief Roy Galido mentioned plans to acquire a similar system for national defense.

The geopolitical tension between China and the Philippines stems from contested territorial claims in the South China Sea. Observers note that the deepening military ties between Manila and Washington exacerbate the situation. China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, criticized the Philippines for compromising its security and warned of potential geopolitical confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

