Chyawanprash Clash: Dabur vs Patanjali in Court Battle

The Delhi High Court has engaged with a lawsuit from Dabur against Patanjali Ayurved, regarding alleged defamatory advertisements against Dabur's Chyawanprash product.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a summons to Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Foods Ltd, requiring them to respond within thirty days. Dabur accuses Patanjali of making misleading claims to promote their 'Special Chyawanprash', undermining Dabur's market position.

The court also addressed a plea seeking interim relief, hearing scheduled for January 30. Dabur demands an injunction to prevent the further dissemination of what it describes as disparaging advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)