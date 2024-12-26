Left Menu

Chyawanprash Clash: Dabur vs Patanjali in Court Battle

The Delhi High Court has initiated proceedings on a lawsuit filed by Dabur against Patanjali Ayurved, alleging that the latter's advertisements defame Dabur Chyawanprash. The lawsuit claims that Patanjali's ads promote false superiority of their Chyawanprash, negatively impacting Dabur's market stronghold. The court seeks a response by January 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:14 IST
Chyawanprash Clash: Dabur vs Patanjali in Court Battle
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has engaged with a lawsuit from Dabur against Patanjali Ayurved, regarding alleged defamatory advertisements against Dabur's Chyawanprash product.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a summons to Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Foods Ltd, requiring them to respond within thirty days. Dabur accuses Patanjali of making misleading claims to promote their 'Special Chyawanprash', undermining Dabur's market position.

The court also addressed a plea seeking interim relief, hearing scheduled for January 30. Dabur demands an injunction to prevent the further dissemination of what it describes as disparaging advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024