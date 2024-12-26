Tensions Rise in Patan: Gujarat Congress MLA Arrested Amid Protests

Gujarat Congress MLA Kirit Patel and 20 others were detained on Thursday for allegedly attacking policemen during a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan district, officials confirmed.

This incident stemmed from a larger protest where Patel, along with former Siddhpur MLA Chandanji Thakor and over 200 Congress affiliates, took a stand against the consumption of liquor at the university hostel, challenging local law enforcement's response.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Pandya reported the arrest of 19 Congress workers who surrendered, accusing them of assaulting police officers during the demonstration, highlighting ongoing political unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)