Tensions Rise in Patan: Gujarat Congress MLA Arrested Amid Protests

Gujarat Congress MLA Kirit Patel and 20 others were arrested following a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University over alleged police inaction towards liquor consumption in a hostel. The protest, involving over 200 Congress members, led to accusations of assaulting policemen, drawing significant political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:20 IST
Tensions Rise in Patan: Gujarat Congress MLA Arrested Amid Protests
Gujarat Congress MLA Kirit Patel and 20 others were detained on Thursday for allegedly attacking policemen during a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan district, officials confirmed.

This incident stemmed from a larger protest where Patel, along with former Siddhpur MLA Chandanji Thakor and over 200 Congress affiliates, took a stand against the consumption of liquor at the university hostel, challenging local law enforcement's response.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Pandya reported the arrest of 19 Congress workers who surrendered, accusing them of assaulting police officers during the demonstration, highlighting ongoing political unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

