Tensions Rise in Patan: Gujarat Congress MLA Arrested Amid Protests

Gujarat Congress MLA Kirit Patel and 20 others were detained on Thursday for allegedly attacking policemen during a protest at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University in Patan district, officials confirmed.
This incident stemmed from a larger protest where Patel, along with former Siddhpur MLA Chandanji Thakor and over 200 Congress affiliates, took a stand against the consumption of liquor at the university hostel, challenging local law enforcement's response.
Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Pandya reported the arrest of 19 Congress workers who surrendered, accusing them of assaulting police officers during the demonstration, highlighting ongoing political unrest in the region.
