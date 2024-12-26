UNIFIL Calls for Swift Israeli Withdrawal from South Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Concerns
The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, urged swift Israeli withdrawal, citing violations of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Under the deal, Hezbollah must move north, and Israel withdraws from the south. Concerns over Israeli actions violating U.N. Resolution 1701 were expressed.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for an expedited Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, pointing to violations of a ceasefire agreement involving Israel and Hezbollah. The UNIFIL statement highlights the need to adhere to a U.S.-brokered deal that stipulates a phased Israeli military pullout.
According to the terms of the agreement, Hezbollah fighters are required to relocate north of the Litani River, while Israeli forces are expected to fully exit southern Lebanon. UNIFIL expressed concern over continued destruction in the area by Israeli forces, citing it as a breach of U.N. Resolution 1701.
The Lebanese army is monitoring the situation in concert with UNIFIL, particularly observing alleged Israeli encroachments in the south. Meanwhile, UNIFIL remains poised to ensure the area south of the Litani River is devoid of armed personnel, except those from Lebanon's government and UNIFIL itself.
