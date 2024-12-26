Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed Amid Gaza-Israel Conflict

Five Palestinian journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike outside a hospital in Gaza. The strike has intensified the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. The Palestinian Journalists Union and Gaza-based channels decried the attack as a massacre, while Israel claimed it targeted militants.

Updated: 26-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:44 IST
Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed Amid Gaza-Israel Conflict
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital in Gaza, according to local authorities. This incident comes amidst escalating tensions between Hamas and Israel, as both sides continue to accuse each other of stalling ceasefire agreements following over a year of hostilities.

The Palestinian Journalists Union reported that the journalists died when their broadcast vehicle was attacked outside Al-Awda Hospital. The Israeli military stated that its operations targeted a vehicle carrying Islamic Jihad militants, underscoring the complexities of the ongoing conflict in the region.

In the aftermath, the press community mourned the loss, with funerals held for the slain journalists. The incident, which the Gaza-based Al-Quds Today channel called a massacre, highlights the precarious situation for journalists in conflict zones and raises questions about the safety and targeting of media professionals amidst military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

