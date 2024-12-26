Left Menu

Security Crackdown in Syria: New Authorities Tackle Sectarian Tensions

Syria's new authorities launched a security operation following the killing of 14 policemen in Tartous, targeting 'remnants' of Assad's militias. Sectarian tensions are high, with protests in Tartous and unrest in Homs. Iran and Lebanon express contrasting stands on Syria's future, amidst fears of sectarian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Syria's new authorities initiated a security crackdown in Tartous on Thursday following a deadly attack that resulted in the deaths of 14 policemen. The operation aims to dismantle remnants of the ousted Assad regime, which the new Sunni Islamist-led government accuses of orchestrating the violence, as reported by state media.

Tensions in the coastal region remain high, with sectarian undertones. Protesters in Tartous chanted support for Ali ibn Abi Talib, a significant figure in Shia Islam, highlighting the deep-rooted sectarian sensitivities. Meanwhile, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has reiterated its commitment to protecting minority religious communities under its new regime.

Amidst the chaos, dissent has surfaced in the city of Homs, where sectarian protests led police to impose a curfew. Internationally, Iran expressed criticism of developments in Syria, while Lebanon signaled a desire for improved relations with its neighbor. The international community watches closely as events unfold, fearing the escalation of sectarian conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

