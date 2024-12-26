Left Menu

Tragedy Near Parliament: Baghpat Man's Desperate Act

Jitendra, a 26-year-old Dalit labourer from Baghpat, attempted suicide near Delhi's Parliament building. Facing legal troubles, including assault charges against him and his family, his desperation led to the drastic act. Local police have initiated an inquiry while Jitendra recovers in hospital after suffering severe burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:48 IST
Jitendra
A day following the distressing self-immolation of a 26-year-old Baghpat resident near Delhi's Parliament, local police have launched a probe into the incident's motivations. Jitendra, known as Bhola, currently faces two assault charges in Baghpat, raising questions about the pressures that led to this tragic event.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya revealed that Jitendra had informed his father about a brief trip to Delhi. However, upon arrival, he set himself alight near the Railway Bhawan and is now in critical condition at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The police have noted previous altercations involving Jitendra, including assault charges and a filed case against local figures, such as a homeguard. As investigations continue, there is local speculation that Jitendra was driven by fear of judicial punishment and alleged police harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

