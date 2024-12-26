Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan's Strikes on Afghan Militants

Tensions have escalated between Pakistan and Afghanistan following airstrikes by Pakistani forces targeting militant hideouts in Afghanistan's Paktika province. The strikes, aiming to dismantle terrorist positions, led to the deaths of 46 individuals, including women and children, igniting strong protest from the Afghan leadership.

Pakistan's Foreign Office, represented by Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, stated that the operations were intelligence-based, intended to address security threats posed to Pakistani citizens. While asserting respect for Afghanistan's integrity, Pakistan emphasized the necessity of these operations against persistent threats from terrorist groups.

The Afghan Taliban regime has expressed vehement condemnation of the strikes, labeling them as brutal violations of international principles. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and other leaders have called these actions blatant aggression, urging Pakistan to reassess its regional policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)