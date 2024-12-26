Left Menu

Temple Encroachment Sparks Political Tensions in Bala Peer

Former BJP MP Subrat Pathak has accused Samajwadi Party leader Kaish Khan of encroaching on Jageshwar Nath temple's premises in Bala Peer. Pathak and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members submitted a complaint to the District Magistrate. An investigation is underway to address the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding political controversy, former BJP MP Subrat Pathak accused Samajwadi Party leader Kaish Khan of illegally encroaching on the ancient Jageshwar Nath temple complex located in the Bala Peer area. Pathak brought his concerns directly to District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, filing a formal complaint.

The situation intensified as members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also approached the District Magistrate, submitting a memorandum that echoed Pathak's allegations of temple premises encroachment. Pathak informed reporters that Khan has occupied more than half of the temple grounds, including closing off a well and constructing a three-storey house on the site.

Kannauj's former MP stressed the significance of the area, noting the demographic changes over time that led to the alleged occupation. Circle officer, City, Kamlesh Kumar confirmed that the authorities received the memorandum and assured a thorough investigation would soon guide further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

