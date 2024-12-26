Temple Encroachment Sparks Political Tensions in Bala Peer

In an unfolding political controversy, former BJP MP Subrat Pathak accused Samajwadi Party leader Kaish Khan of illegally encroaching on the ancient Jageshwar Nath temple complex located in the Bala Peer area. Pathak brought his concerns directly to District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, filing a formal complaint.

The situation intensified as members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also approached the District Magistrate, submitting a memorandum that echoed Pathak's allegations of temple premises encroachment. Pathak informed reporters that Khan has occupied more than half of the temple grounds, including closing off a well and constructing a three-storey house on the site.

Kannauj's former MP stressed the significance of the area, noting the demographic changes over time that led to the alleged occupation. Circle officer, City, Kamlesh Kumar confirmed that the authorities received the memorandum and assured a thorough investigation would soon guide further action.

