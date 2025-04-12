Delhi Police Denies VHP Hanuman Jayanti Procession Amid Security Concerns

The Delhi Police has refused to authorize a Hanuman Jayanti procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Jahangirpuri area, citing potential law and order concerns, according to officials on Saturday.

The decision was communicated in an order highlighting the area's security sensitivity, permitting only temple premises celebrations. Security has been tightened in anticipation of possible processions by Hindu organizations.

The police have deployed Rapid Action Force units and additional personnel to ensure law and order, underscoring that no breaches will be tolerated during the festival.

