Left Menu

Delhi Police Denies VHP Hanuman Jayanti Procession Amid Security Concerns

Delhi Police has denied permission for a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri due to potential law and order issues. Authorities have heightened security, deploying Rapid Action Force units, while Hindu groups announced plans for processions, leading police to restrict public assemblies to temple premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:13 IST
Delhi Police Denies VHP Hanuman Jayanti Procession Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has refused to authorize a Hanuman Jayanti procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Jahangirpuri area, citing potential law and order concerns, according to officials on Saturday.

The decision was communicated in an order highlighting the area's security sensitivity, permitting only temple premises celebrations. Security has been tightened in anticipation of possible processions by Hindu organizations.

The police have deployed Rapid Action Force units and additional personnel to ensure law and order, underscoring that no breaches will be tolerated during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025