Delhi Police Denies VHP Hanuman Jayanti Procession Amid Security Concerns
Delhi Police has denied permission for a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri due to potential law and order issues. Authorities have heightened security, deploying Rapid Action Force units, while Hindu groups announced plans for processions, leading police to restrict public assemblies to temple premises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has refused to authorize a Hanuman Jayanti procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Jahangirpuri area, citing potential law and order concerns, according to officials on Saturday.
The decision was communicated in an order highlighting the area's security sensitivity, permitting only temple premises celebrations. Security has been tightened in anticipation of possible processions by Hindu organizations.
The police have deployed Rapid Action Force units and additional personnel to ensure law and order, underscoring that no breaches will be tolerated during the festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security
Arunachal govt to install AI-enabled cameras in all towns, cities to strengthen security: Home Min
Heightened Security Measures in Reasi: Search Operation Underway
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Alvida Jumma Namaz with Tight Security
Bolstering Security at Mata Vaishno Devi for Navratri Festivities Amid Heightened Concerns