An Azerbaijan Airlines plane tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the death of 38 people. Preliminary reports sourced from Azerbaijan's investigation indicate that Russian air defenses inadvertently downed the aircraft, according to information shared with Reuters.

The Flight J2-8243, an Embraer jet, descended near Aktau after mysteriously deviating from its path near southern Russia, where Moscow has been actively employing air defense systems against Ukrainian drone strikes. Although officially unexplained, speculation links the crash to ongoing regional tensions.

Eyewitnesses and evidence imply a strike by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system. As inquiries continue, NATO has called for thorough investigations while urging support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)