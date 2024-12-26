Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Azerbaijan Airlines Crash in Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane was downed by Russian air defenses, crashing in Kazakhstan and killing 38 people. Preliminary investigations suggest a missile strike from a Russian Pantsir-S system caused the crash. Russia's Defense Ministry and others are conducting ongoing inquiries into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:07 IST
Mystery Surrounds Azerbaijan Airlines Crash in Kazakhstan

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, resulting in the death of 38 people. Preliminary reports sourced from Azerbaijan's investigation indicate that Russian air defenses inadvertently downed the aircraft, according to information shared with Reuters.

The Flight J2-8243, an Embraer jet, descended near Aktau after mysteriously deviating from its path near southern Russia, where Moscow has been actively employing air defense systems against Ukrainian drone strikes. Although officially unexplained, speculation links the crash to ongoing regional tensions.

Eyewitnesses and evidence imply a strike by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system. As inquiries continue, NATO has called for thorough investigations while urging support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024