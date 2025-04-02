Russian Black Sea Oil Exports Hampered by Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Russian authorities have restricted the Black Sea oil export infrastructure following Ukrainian drone attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's assets. The Kremlin ordered a closure of moorings, impacting Kazakhstan's oil exports. U.S. involvement in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is hindered as tensions rise.
Russian restrictions have been imposed on Black Sea oil export infrastructure from the Caspian pipeline due to Ukrainian drone attacks, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday.
The Kremlin ordered the Black Sea terminal, handling Kazakhstan's oil exports, to close two of its three moorings this week after snap inspections by Russia's transport authority. Moscow has accused Ukraine of attacking a CPC Kropotkinskaya pumping station and an oil depot in southern Russia.
Transneft, Russia's pipeline monopoly, also suspended an oil berth at Novorossiisk Black Sea port after inspections. The Kremlin stated that the damage caused is significant and impacts the system's functionality. U.S. President Trump's administration efforts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine face obstacles, with Trump warning of potential tariffs on Russian oil buyers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
