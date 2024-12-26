Legal Battle for Justice: The Ongoing Struggle of Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das
Rabindra Ghosh, lawyer for imprisoned Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, vows to fight charges against his client. Despite threats and health issues, Ghosh remains resolute in seeking justice, alleging foul play to prolong the monk’s detention. Legal strategies are being discussed amidst widespread support from the Hindu community.
- Country:
- India
Rabindra Ghosh, the attorney representing Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, reaffirmed his commitment to fighting in court on January 2 next year. Ghosh claims there are deliberate efforts to extend the monk's imprisonment.
Currently in West Bengal's Barrackpore for medical needs, Ghosh acknowledged receiving threats since taking up the case. He addressed these dangers boldly, stating, "I have received threats, but I am not afraid. I will continue to battle injustice."
Chinmoy Krishna Das, a leader in the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested in Dhaka while traveling to a rally. Denied bail, he's jailed until 2025. Ghosh insists the monk faces bogus charges due to his activism. ISKCON Kolkata supports their quest for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
