Delhi Police Crack Down on High-Stakes Drug Syndicate

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police announced the dismantling of an inter-state drug syndicate trafficking 'Malana Cream' charas. Authorities arrested three individuals involved in the illegal operations and confiscated approximately 3.5 kg of charas, valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the syndicate planned to distribute the contraband at upscale New Year parties in South and New Delhi. The arrests were made following two meticulously planned operations by the crime branch, as stated by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia.

The crime branch intercepted the suspects based on reliable tip-offs. In one operation at Majnu Ka Tilla, suspects Govind and Ghanshyam were caught with 676 grams of charas. Later, Budh Ram, a truck driver from Kullu, was apprehended at the Singhu border with 2.8 kilograms of charas. Investigations indicated the syndicate sourced charas from Himachal Pradesh's Malana region, known for its premium cannabis.

