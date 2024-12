Deadly Strikes in Yemen: A Tragic Toll

Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport resulted in two fatalities, escalating tensions in the region. According to Houthi al Masirah TV, another person was killed at Ras Issa port.

The attacks have also left eleven others wounded, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

This development is likely to intensify international scrutiny and calls for intervention amidst ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)