Israeli Strikes Target Houthi Movement in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

In a move signaling heightened regional tensions, Israel's military launched air strikes on Thursday against Houthi movement-aligned targets in Yemen, hitting strategic sites such as Sanaa International Airport and several ports on the western coast.

Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled media outlet, reported fatalities and injuries resulting from the strikes, though Houthi authorities have yet to officially comment on the situation. Israel's actions are reportedly aimed at Iran-supported militias, following missile threats toward Israel allegedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

These military actions come amid protracted disruptions in global shipping channels caused by Houthi activities, prompting Israel's diplomatic missions to push for their classification as a terrorist organization. The situation is to be addressed by the U.N. Security Council, as Israeli authorities aim to curtail Iranian-backed influence in the region.

