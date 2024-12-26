Israeli Strikes Target Houthi Movement in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Israel's military launched strikes on Houthi-linked sites in Yemen, hitting Sanaa International Airport and three ports. The assaults killed three and injured 11. In response, Israel aims to curb Iran's regional influence. Houthi disruptions have impacted global shipping, elevating economic concerns.
In a move signaling heightened regional tensions, Israel's military launched air strikes on Thursday against Houthi movement-aligned targets in Yemen, hitting strategic sites such as Sanaa International Airport and several ports on the western coast.
Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled media outlet, reported fatalities and injuries resulting from the strikes, though Houthi authorities have yet to officially comment on the situation. Israel's actions are reportedly aimed at Iran-supported militias, following missile threats toward Israel allegedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza.
These military actions come amid protracted disruptions in global shipping channels caused by Houthi activities, prompting Israel's diplomatic missions to push for their classification as a terrorist organization. The situation is to be addressed by the U.N. Security Council, as Israeli authorities aim to curtail Iranian-backed influence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to attend inauguration, CBS News reports
Taiwan reports smaller number of Chinese military aircraft nearby
South Korean president defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, reports AP.
NZ Food and Fibre Exports Set to Break Records with Projected $58.3 Billion by 2026
Australia and PNG's Rugby League Partnership: A Boost for Sports Diplomacy