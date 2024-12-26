Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Target Houthi Movement in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's military launched strikes on Houthi-linked sites in Yemen, hitting Sanaa International Airport and three ports. The assaults killed three and injured 11. In response, Israel aims to curb Iran's regional influence. Houthi disruptions have impacted global shipping, elevating economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move signaling heightened regional tensions, Israel's military launched air strikes on Thursday against Houthi movement-aligned targets in Yemen, hitting strategic sites such as Sanaa International Airport and several ports on the western coast.

Al Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled media outlet, reported fatalities and injuries resulting from the strikes, though Houthi authorities have yet to officially comment on the situation. Israel's actions are reportedly aimed at Iran-supported militias, following missile threats toward Israel allegedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

These military actions come amid protracted disruptions in global shipping channels caused by Houthi activities, prompting Israel's diplomatic missions to push for their classification as a terrorist organization. The situation is to be addressed by the U.N. Security Council, as Israeli authorities aim to curtail Iranian-backed influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

