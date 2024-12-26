Left Menu

Brave Railway Constables Prevent Tragedy at Rail Bhawan

Three Railway Protection Special Force constables were honored for saving a man who attempted self-immolation near Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. Their quick response with available resources prevented further danger and demonstrated notable bravery. Each was awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes by Railway officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:38 IST
Brave Railway Constables Prevent Tragedy at Rail Bhawan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of bravery and duty, three Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constables were felicitated for saving a man from self-immolation near New Delhi's Rail Bhawan. The incident, which drew both concern and praise, happened on Christmas Day.

The constables—Kuldeep, Rajesh Saini, and Shivraj—were awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes by the Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava, for their quick-thinking actions that prevented further tragedy. Stationed for security duty, they extinguished the flames engulfing a man using blankets and received assistance from bystanders.

Yadava lauded the constables for their courage and service, highlighting their efforts as emblematic of the Railway Protection Force's mission of service. The man involved, identified as Jitendra Kumar from Baghpat, was transported to RML Hospital for urgent care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024