Brave Railway Constables Prevent Tragedy at Rail Bhawan
Three Railway Protection Special Force constables were honored for saving a man who attempted self-immolation near Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. Their quick response with available resources prevented further danger and demonstrated notable bravery. Each was awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes by Railway officials.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of bravery and duty, three Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constables were felicitated for saving a man from self-immolation near New Delhi's Rail Bhawan. The incident, which drew both concern and praise, happened on Christmas Day.
The constables—Kuldeep, Rajesh Saini, and Shivraj—were awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes by the Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava, for their quick-thinking actions that prevented further tragedy. Stationed for security duty, they extinguished the flames engulfing a man using blankets and received assistance from bystanders.
Yadava lauded the constables for their courage and service, highlighting their efforts as emblematic of the Railway Protection Force's mission of service. The man involved, identified as Jitendra Kumar from Baghpat, was transported to RML Hospital for urgent care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railway
- constables
- New Delhi
- self-immolation
- rescue
- bravery
- Rail Bhawan
- RPSF
- emergency
- commendation
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Kalikhad: Aryan's Rescue Efforts End in Heartbreak
NBCC Rescues Stalled Supertech Projects: A $9,500 Crore Relief Effort
Heroic Rescue: Stopping Human Trafficking at the Indo-Nepal Border
NCLAT Appoints NBCC to Rescue Supertech Projects
Dick Van Dyke Rescued by Neighbors During Franklin Fire Ordeal