Left Menu

Sisters Arrested for Husband's Murder in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, a woman and her sister were arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband due to purported harassment. They disposed of his body in a drain. The deceased was identified during police investigations after a complaint was lodged on discovery of the body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:39 IST
Sisters Arrested for Husband's Murder in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, authorities in Hyderabad have arrested a 35-year-old woman and her sister on charges of murdering the woman's husband. Citing continuous harassment as the motive, the duo allegedly took the drastic step on the night of December 20.

The police confirmed that the women wrapped the body in a plastic gunny bag, transported it via auto-rickshaw, and disposed it in a dry drain. The grim discovery was made by a sanitary inspector of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 24.

An investigation led to the identification of the body, confirming it as a resident of Bihar and promptly led to the arrest of the accused, now charged under relevant sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024