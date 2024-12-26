Sisters Arrested for Husband's Murder in Hyderabad

In a chilling turn of events, authorities in Hyderabad have arrested a 35-year-old woman and her sister on charges of murdering the woman's husband. Citing continuous harassment as the motive, the duo allegedly took the drastic step on the night of December 20.

The police confirmed that the women wrapped the body in a plastic gunny bag, transported it via auto-rickshaw, and disposed it in a dry drain. The grim discovery was made by a sanitary inspector of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 24.

An investigation led to the identification of the body, confirming it as a resident of Bihar and promptly led to the arrest of the accused, now charged under relevant sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)