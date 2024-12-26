Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Arrest of Three in Heinous Crime

Police arrested three men for allegedly raping a woman, after kidnapping her from an auto. During an encounter, one accused was injured and hospitalized. The incident took place on December 23, with FIR registered following the complaint. Investigation continues under ACP Aman Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three men accused of abducting and raping a woman in a tragic incident. The suspects, identified as Rakesh, Rajkumar, and Mukesh, allegedly kidnapped the victim on December 23, officials stated on Thursday.

Accounts from the police reveal that during an attempted arrest, a dramatic exchange occurred where Mukesh, armed and dangerous, fired upon law enforcement officers. In the subsequent exchange, Mukesh sustained a leg injury, necessitating emergency medical treatment before his discharge from the hospital.

As the investigation progresses, ACP Aman Yadav confirmed that the suspects are under police custody, with extensive inquiries underway to bring justice to the victim and her family. This development marks a significant step towards resolution in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

