Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Houthi Sites in Yemen

In a significant military escalation, Israel launched strikes on various Houthi-affiliated targets in Yemen, including the Sanaa International Airport. These operations resulted in three reported casualties, according to Houthi media outlets.

Among the facilities targeted were military infrastructures at Yemen's ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. The Israeli military confirmed the actions as part of their campaign against Iran-aligned Houthi forces, following numerous drone and missile threats towards Israel.

The international community's focus has shifted as these tensions affect global shipping routes, raising concerns about inflation. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to address these developments, with an Israeli missile defense failure raising further alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)