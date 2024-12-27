Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Houthi Sites in Yemen

Israel carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including the Sanaa International Airport, resulting in three deaths and several injuries. The attacks are part of Israel's broader military efforts in the region, amid rising tensions and international concern over disrupted shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:08 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Houthi Sites in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military escalation, Israel launched strikes on various Houthi-affiliated targets in Yemen, including the Sanaa International Airport. These operations resulted in three reported casualties, according to Houthi media outlets.

Among the facilities targeted were military infrastructures at Yemen's ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. The Israeli military confirmed the actions as part of their campaign against Iran-aligned Houthi forces, following numerous drone and missile threats towards Israel.

The international community's focus has shifted as these tensions affect global shipping routes, raising concerns about inflation. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to address these developments, with an Israeli missile defense failure raising further alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024