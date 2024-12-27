Left Menu

Mass Killings in China: A Nation on Edge

China is witnessing a surge in mass killings, prompting leader Xi Jinping to demand preventive measures from local governments. These violent outbreaks, often seen as 'Revenge on Society Crimes,' have raised concerns about increased state intervention in private lives amidst China's existing social control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:04 IST
Mass Killings in China: A Nation on Edge
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China is grappling with a surge in mass killings, prompting a stern response from Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He has directed local governments to devise strategies to prevent future incidents as the nation reels from recent shocking attacks. Incidents involving knife stabbings and drivers mowing down crowds have drawn significant attention.

Local officials have been tasked with examining personal disputes that could lead to aggression, ranging from marital issues to inheritance disagreements. This approach, however, raises questions about the extent of state intervention in personal lives, already under tight control by the government.

Experts suggest a prevailing sense of injustice in Chinese society as a motivator for these attacks, labeling them as 'Revenge on Society Crimes.' In a nation where police scrutiny and censorship stifle civil society, attempts to resolve conflicts might lead to more stringent controls, reminiscent of COVID-19 pandemic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024