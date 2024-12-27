China is grappling with a surge in mass killings, prompting a stern response from Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He has directed local governments to devise strategies to prevent future incidents as the nation reels from recent shocking attacks. Incidents involving knife stabbings and drivers mowing down crowds have drawn significant attention.

Local officials have been tasked with examining personal disputes that could lead to aggression, ranging from marital issues to inheritance disagreements. This approach, however, raises questions about the extent of state intervention in personal lives, already under tight control by the government.

Experts suggest a prevailing sense of injustice in Chinese society as a motivator for these attacks, labeling them as 'Revenge on Society Crimes.' In a nation where police scrutiny and censorship stifle civil society, attempts to resolve conflicts might lead to more stringent controls, reminiscent of COVID-19 pandemic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)