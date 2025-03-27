Macron's Vision: European Peace Force Aims to Deter Russian Aggression in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday outlined a bold proposal for a European armed force, designed to deter potential Russian aggression in Ukraine. Speaking after discussions with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron championed the idea as a linchpin for securing lasting peace in the unstable region.

The proposed force, according to Macron, would not engage on the frontlines but rather serve a strategic role, holding crucial towns and bases. This would demonstrate a robust commitment from European governments to prevent any further Russian incursions. Macron emphasized a pacifist approach, focusing on prevention rather than direct confrontation.

Despite skepticism from the Trump administration, which dismissed the plan as oversimplified, European leaders share a unified stance. They believe in the necessity of a foreign contingent, capable of supporting Ukraine's defense and offering training to its forces to bolster resilience against future threats from Russia.

