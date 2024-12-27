Adityanath's Mandate: Elevating Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made strong calls for quality construction and adherence to deadlines in new police lines and training facilities across the state. He urged administrative oversight to maintain progress and accountability in these projects.

The Chief Minister instructed the performance of weekly reviews by secretary-level officials, and fortnightly reviews by the additional chief secretary from the home department. He emphasized a multi-tiered approach involving district, range, and zonal officers for effective monitoring.

He also ordered third-party audits for projects exceeding Rs 50 crore, requiring on-site verifications and photographic evidence. Furthermore, experienced professionals, including retired engineers, might be called upon to ensure quality construction.

