Adityanath's Mandate: Elevating Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated quality control and adherence to deadlines in constructing police infrastructure. He called for regular reviews and technical audits for projects above Rs 50 crore, emphasizing accountability. Adityanath also focused on improving housing for officers and expanding training facilities.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made strong calls for quality construction and adherence to deadlines in new police lines and training facilities across the state. He urged administrative oversight to maintain progress and accountability in these projects.
The Chief Minister instructed the performance of weekly reviews by secretary-level officials, and fortnightly reviews by the additional chief secretary from the home department. He emphasized a multi-tiered approach involving district, range, and zonal officers for effective monitoring.
He also ordered third-party audits for projects exceeding Rs 50 crore, requiring on-site verifications and photographic evidence. Furthermore, experienced professionals, including retired engineers, might be called upon to ensure quality construction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
