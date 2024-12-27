Tragedy at the Border: BSF Head Constable's Untimely Demise

In a tragic incident at the India-Pakistan border, a 44-year-old head constable of the Border Security Force allegedly ended his life with his service weapon. The incident took place at the Bhonu border outpost in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police reported on Friday.

The constable, identified as Krishna Kumar from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was discovered by fellow soldiers who rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot. Circle Officer Roop Singh Inda stated that the exact cause behind the suicide remains undetermined.

The incident has prompted an investigation, with the post-mortem scheduled to take place today. The security forces and authorities are working to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

