South Korea's Constitutional Showdown: Leadership Struggle Unfolds
South Korea faces a political turmoil as the Constitutional Court is set to determine the future of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo following their impeachment over martial law. The court's decision, anticipated within 180 days, will either remove or reinstate them.
South Korea is embroiled in a critical leadership crisis that is unfolding in the nation's Constitutional Court. Both President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo face impeachment consequences following a brief declaration of martial law. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has now stepped in as acting president.
The court commenced its first hearing to assess whether President Yoon should be permanently removed from office. The impeachment, driven by opposition Democratic Party, faces a challenge with only six out of nine justices available to deliberate, demanding a unanimous decision for Yoon's ouster.
Complicating matters, the Democratic Party holds control over the parliamentary appointment of new justices, while an opposition recently impeached Han for exceeding his acting powers. The political drama echoes past impeachments, striving for resolution before judicial terms expire in April.
