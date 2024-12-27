South Korea's Constitutional Showdown: Leadership Struggle Unfolds

South Korea is embroiled in a critical leadership crisis that is unfolding in the nation's Constitutional Court. Both President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo face impeachment consequences following a brief declaration of martial law. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has now stepped in as acting president.

The court commenced its first hearing to assess whether President Yoon should be permanently removed from office. The impeachment, driven by opposition Democratic Party, faces a challenge with only six out of nine justices available to deliberate, demanding a unanimous decision for Yoon's ouster.

Complicating matters, the Democratic Party holds control over the parliamentary appointment of new justices, while an opposition recently impeached Han for exceeding his acting powers. The political drama echoes past impeachments, striving for resolution before judicial terms expire in April.

