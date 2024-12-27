Left Menu

South Korea's Constitutional Showdown: Leadership Struggle Unfolds

South Korea faces a political turmoil as the Constitutional Court is set to determine the future of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo following their impeachment over martial law. The court's decision, anticipated within 180 days, will either remove or reinstate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:51 IST
South Korea's Constitutional Showdown: Leadership Struggle Unfolds

South Korea is embroiled in a critical leadership crisis that is unfolding in the nation's Constitutional Court. Both President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo face impeachment consequences following a brief declaration of martial law. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has now stepped in as acting president.

The court commenced its first hearing to assess whether President Yoon should be permanently removed from office. The impeachment, driven by opposition Democratic Party, faces a challenge with only six out of nine justices available to deliberate, demanding a unanimous decision for Yoon's ouster.

Complicating matters, the Democratic Party holds control over the parliamentary appointment of new justices, while an opposition recently impeached Han for exceeding his acting powers. The political drama echoes past impeachments, striving for resolution before judicial terms expire in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024