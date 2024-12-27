Manmohan Singh's Legacy: The Right to Information Revolution

Manmohan Singh, a former two-term Prime Minister, passed away at AIIMS at 92, leaving behind a legacy of transparency through the enactment of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in 2005. Despite initial reservations, Singh's reforms ended decades of government secrecy.

The RTI Act empowered citizens, allowing them to request information from the government, revolutionizing citizen-state relations. Activists credit Singh's commitment to democratic empowerment, overcoming his bureaucratic apprehensions about transparency to foster accountability.

His tenure also saw efforts to weaken the Act, but public resistance and Singh's dedication ensured its longevity, marking a fundamental shift in democratic governance. The Act is celebrated as one of the most progressive laws worldwide for government accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)