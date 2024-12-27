Illegal Cigarette Trade Busted in South Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals implicated in the illegal trade of international cigarette brands, according to a statement on Friday.

Authorities recovered over 58,500 prohibited cigarettes, valued at Rs 6 lakh, from Naresh Gupta, 42, and Vijay Gupta, 49. The crackdown commenced with a December 25 raid at Naresh Gupta's shop in Arjun Nagar, where officials seized 3,300 illegal cigarettes.

Further searches revealed a substantial stash of 55,200 cigarettes at Gupta's residence. Connections led to another operation at Vijay Gupta's store in Kotla Mubarakpur, yielding 3,200 cigarettes. The cigarettes were sourced from Khari Baoli traders and distributed for profit, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)