Tragedy at Jamia Hamdard: A Mysterious Fall
Mushtaq Ali, a 54-year-old former hospital employee, died after allegedly jumping from a fifth-floor washroom window at Jamia Hamdard Hospital, Delhi. No suicide note was found. Ali, who lived alone and had recently been admitted due to a foot fracture, was from Odisha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:25 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at Jamia Hamdard Hospital in south Delhi as 54-year-old Mushtaq Ali allegedly jumped from a fifth-floor washroom window, leading to his untimely death on Friday. Police reported no suicide note was found at the scene.
Authorities received an emergency call about the incident at 1:21 am. Ali, previously employed as a ward boy at the hospital, was staying in the staff quarters of the Jamia Hamdard campus.
He had been admitted to the orthopedic ward earlier in the week due to a foot fracture. Ali lived alone while his family resides in Odisha. The police are conducting a further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
