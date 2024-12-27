Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: Allegations, Rescues, and Explosions in the Mediterranean

A Norwegian shipping company denied Dmitry Medvedev's claims it ignored a Russian ship in distress. The Ursa Major sank between Spain and Algeria after alleged terrorist explosions. Spain's rescue services responded but didn't transfer the crew to the Norwegian ship. Tensions rise amid broader anti-Russian sentiments.

Updated: 27-12-2024 17:34 IST
Turbulent Waters: Allegations, Rescues, and Explosions in the Mediterranean
A Norwegian shipping firm has firmly denied allegations from Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Security Council deputy chair, claiming it ignored sailors in distress from a Russian cargo ship in the Mediterranean. The rejected accusations pertain to the Norwegian-flagged Oslo Carrier 3 and its involvement during the sinking of the Russian vessel, Ursa Major.

The Ursa Major encountered distress on Monday, reportedly sinking after experiencing three explosive events, which its owner labeled as terrorism. Spanish rescue services quickly responded to a distress signal, deploying ships and a helicopter to the scene between Spain and Algeria, where most crew members fled to lifeboats.

Contrary to Medvedev's remarks, Oslo-based Bulkship Management AS stated it assisted within maritime laws. The company claims Spanish authorities guided their actions, securing a lifeboat beside their vessel until rescue arrived. Photographs published support their statement, showing calm conditions and an escort by a Spanish vessel. Medvedev's accusations fit within his broader narrative of anti-Russian acts demanding retaliation, mirroring sentiments in Finland where Russian oil ships face scrutiny over alleged sabotage of infrastructure.

