Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Raid Gaza Hospital Amid Conflict

Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, setting parts on fire and ordering evacuations. The strikes have killed at least 25 people in Gaza. Amid claims of Palestinian fighters operating from the hospital, hundreds were forced to leave. Israeli officials say their campaign aims to curb Hamas activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:50 IST
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Raid Gaza Hospital Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israeli forces intensified their actions in Gaza by raiding the Kamal Adwan Hospital, located on the northern periphery of the besieged region. The incursion resulted in large sections being set ablaze while dozens of patients and staff were forcibly evacuated, according to Palestinian officials.

Contact with staff inside the hospital in Beit Lahiya, which has faced immense pressure from Israeli forces, was reportedly lost. Munir Al-Bursh from the Palestinian health ministry stated, "The occupation forces are inside the hospital now and they are burning it," highlighting the severity of the raid.

While the Israeli military maintains that precautions were taken to protect civilians during their operations, Palestinian sources claim the hospital had been used by Hamas fighters. The ongoing conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024