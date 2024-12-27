Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Raid Gaza Hospital Amid Conflict

On Friday, Israeli forces intensified their actions in Gaza by raiding the Kamal Adwan Hospital, located on the northern periphery of the besieged region. The incursion resulted in large sections being set ablaze while dozens of patients and staff were forcibly evacuated, according to Palestinian officials.

Contact with staff inside the hospital in Beit Lahiya, which has faced immense pressure from Israeli forces, was reportedly lost. Munir Al-Bursh from the Palestinian health ministry stated, "The occupation forces are inside the hospital now and they are burning it," highlighting the severity of the raid.

While the Israeli military maintains that precautions were taken to protect civilians during their operations, Palestinian sources claim the hospital had been used by Hamas fighters. The ongoing conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, underscores the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)