The Pakistan Army has raised serious accusations against India, claiming 25 violations of the Line of Control (LoC) over the past year. During a press conference, Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry also highlighted the threat of a quick response should Indian forces attack.

In 2024, Pakistan's security forces reportedly eliminated 925 terrorists while suffering 383 casualties themselves in approximately 60,000 operations. These efforts were primarily concentrated in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas severely affected by insurgency.

Chaudhry further claimed that India's 'false flag operations' were often announced via inauthentic social media accounts linked to India's intelligence agency, RAW. Additionally, the spokesperson accused India of using oppressive tactics in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and targeting minorities, including Sikhs, within its territory.

