AIADMK Demands CBI Probe in Student Assault Case

The opposition AIADMK has demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged discrepancy-filled student sexual assault case in the city. The party claims the inquiry would bring clarity and transparency, particularly as suspicions arise of attempts to shield an involved individual from the ruling DMK.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed the inconsistency between police statements and those of Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister. The Minister stated that the student filed a complaint directly, whereas the police reported an emergency call from Anna University.

Palaniswami emphasized that women's safety is being jeopardized and alleged a broader failure in the state's law and order. The AIADMK plans to submit a detailed memorandum on state corruption and crime to Governor R N Ravi, urging action against the state government.

