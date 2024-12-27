Tragic Turn: Roommate's Fatal Encounter in Kota

A tragic incident unfolded in Transport Nagar, Kota, where a man from Assam was fatally stabbed during a drunken brawl, local police reported on Friday.

In the late hours between Thursday and Friday, two roommates were apprehended after a fight involving four men, all hailing from Assam's Kamrup district, took a deadly turn. The roommates, including siblings Vishavjeet (22) and Inderjeet (21), along with their companions Paranjeet (30) and Sidharth, had been consuming alcohol in their shared accommodation.

The disagreement escalated when the brothers clashed with Paranjeet, culminating in one brother allegedly stabbing him in the back, as per Sidharth's account to the authorities. Despite being rushed to New Medical Hospital, Paranjeet was declared dead. A murder case was subsequently filed against the brothers, who were later arrested and are set to appear in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)