First Deployment of U.S. Anti-Missile System in Israel Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. military's THAAD anti-missile system was used for the first time in Israel to intercept a projectile, according to sources familiar with the matter. The system's deployment follows its positioning by President Joe Biden in October, with an analysis pending on its effectiveness.

This development coincides with Israel's recent strikes on Houthi-linked sites in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport, as a response to attacks on Israel described by Houthis as solidarity with Palestinians. These actions have drawn international concern over potential impacts on civilian infrastructures vital for humanitarian aid.

Julien Harneis, the U.N.'s top aid official in Yemen, emphasized the importance of ensuring civilian sites like Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port remain operational, underscoring the dire humanitarian situation exacerbated by such military actions. Airstrikes risk impeding aid efforts, critical with Yemen's reliance on imports for sustenance.

